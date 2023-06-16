The Chinese brand BYD of electric cars officially arrives in Italy and the first model on sale is the SUV Act 3 of segment. The electric motor from 204 HP it is powered by a battery Blade Battery lithium iron phosphate (LFP) from over 60 kWh which ensures up to 565km range. Another trump card is represented by the price slightly higher than 40,000 euros in addition to a lot of technology on board, which above all winks at the new generations.

Electric car BYD Act 3

The design of the BYD Atto 3 is a fusion between the chinese culture and the moderns European tastes and represents the new evolution of the stylistic language BYD Dragon Facewhich draws inspiration from Chinese culture.

BYD Act 3

With a length of 4,455mm and a width of 2,050 mm (with the wing mirrors unfolded), the BYD Atto 3 has a wheelbase of 2,720mmoptimized for space and comfort.

BYD Act 3

BYD Act 3 cockpit

The cockpit of the BYD Atto 3 is accessible via thekeyless openingis spacious and equipped with digital technology innovative and intelligent. The interior features design touches inspired by the gymsuch as door handles in rocker style, the kettlebell-style shifter and freeweight-style aerial events.

The cockpit of Act 3

There is enough space inside for 5 people, the ergonomically designed sports seats and headrests are made in vegan leather. The heated front seats feature six-way power adjustment for the driver and four-way power adjustment for the passenger. The rear seats offer ample legroom for passengers, thanks to the adoption from ePlatform 3.0 platform. The rear seats are divided in the proportions 60:40 and when folded they allow the luggage compartment to be expanded from 440 to 1,138 liters.

In addition to multifunctional steering wheel in vegan leather, there are a 5-inch LCD digital instrument cluster and a center console in brushed metal. The central armrest, which is inspired by a Tapis Roulant, it features a storage compartment and a docking station for the wireless charging of the smartphone.

Door covering that recalls the world of the gym

The standard panoramic sliding glass roof with sun visor makes the interior light and airy. Multi-coloured ambient lighting can change color to the beat of the music to bring the cabin to life. Inspired by sporty lifestyles and a love of the outdoors, BYD Atto 3 is available in four vibrant metallic colors: Surfing Blue, Climbing Grey, Skiing White, Parkour Red.

BYD Act 3, engine, battery and autonomy

The Chinese C-segment electric SUV from the BYD brand is powered by an engine from 150kW/204hp And 310Nm of torque, able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. These data, combined with the performance of the Blade Batteries, guarantee an energy consumption of 15.6kWh/100km in the combined cycle and a range of up to 565km in the urban cycle e 420 km in the WLTP combined cycle.

The named battery Blade Battery is made in lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which does without cobalt and offers greater safety, resistance and durability.

The declared range is 420 km

BYD’s 8-in-1 electric powertrain integrates the vehicle’s control unit, the battery management systemthe power distribution unit, the traction motor, the motor controller, the transmission, the DC-DC transformer and the on-board charger. This deep integration ensures 89% system efficiency. Four driving modes are available to suit road conditions and driver preferences: Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow.

BYD Act 3 recharges in AC and DC

The charging power of BYD Atto 3 is 11 kW in AC alternating current three-phase. The performance is also high when it comes to charging. With the charger a direct current from 88 kWthe battery can be recharged from 30 to 80% in just 29 minutes.

BYD is also equipped with VtoL, whereby external devices can be easily recharged from the car battery.

BYD Act 3 comes standard with a integrated heat pump efficiency, the industry’s first direct cooling and heating system for power batteries that increases thethermal efficiency up to 20% in winter.

BYD Act 3 on the road

The innovative system takes advantage of the waste heat of the surroundings, the powertrain, the passenger compartment and even the batteries and can operate in a wide range of temperatures. There intelligent thermal management for extreme climatic conditions it allows excellent driving range even at low temperatures.

BYD Act 3 battery in frame

BYD Atto 3 is also the first SUV built on the smart platform ePlatform 3.0 by BYD. This scalable platform integrates the battery in the framewhich above all ensures ahigh structural rigidity and great safety in the event of an impact.

BYD Act 3 road front

Among other benefits, this also allows you to lower the center of gravityincreasing dynamism, reducing overall weight, configuring lower body shapes with better aerodynamic penetration rates and shorter overhangs that maximize the habitability. The Chinese electric car also passed the i Euro NCAP crash testgetting the score of 5 stars.

Connectivity and infotainment on BYD Atto 3

Other key elements of BYD Act 3 are the smart connectivity and state-of-the-art infotainment thanks to the intelligent connection system DiLink 4.0 (4G)which offers cutting-edge technology and Over The Air (OTA) updates and GPS navigation as standard.

Infotainment display upright

A key feature of BYD Act 3 is the 12.8 inch rotatable screen (15.6 inches in the Design version) with Vocal recognition which integrates Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.

ADAS on BYD Act 3

The standard equipment of the Atto 3 is rich in ADAS functions safety features and advanced driver assistance. All models are equipped with forward collision warning (Forward Collision Warning), Autonomous Emergency Braking, rear collision warning (Rear Collision Warning), rear cross traffic warning e automatic braking (Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake), lane keeping assistance (Lane Keep Assistance and Emergency Lane Keep) e lane change assistance (Lane Change Assist).

Additional driver assistance systems include the blind spot detection system (Blind Spot Detection System), the electronic stability control ESPThe traction controlThe speed control downhill (Hill Decent Control), the automatic brake on sloping roads (Automatic Vehicle Hold), the traffic sign recognition with Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Information/Control. There is also the cruise control (Adaptive Cruise Control) and intelligent (Intelligent Cruise Control), together with 360 degree panoramic camera around the vehicle for maneuvers in complete safety.

A camera in the side mirror

State-of-the-art lighting technology offers a wider beam of light to aid visibility during the night drivingwith functions High Beam Assist (automatic high beam), Adaptive Front Headlights (adaptive light beam) e Follow Me Homeand (external courtesy lighting) as standard.

Prices BYD Act 3, how much does it cost

BYD Atto 3 is offered in trim levels Active SE, Active, Comfort and the flagship version Design. Prices start from 41,990 eurosrelated to the basic version Comfort equipped with two-way charging (V2L), panoramic sunroof, electric front seat adjustment, navigation system, vegan leather upholstery and touchscreen 12.8 inch rotating center.

Act 3 prices from 43,490 euros

At the price of 43,490 euros the top-of-the-range version is offered Designwhich adds the power tailgate, air conditioning purification system and the 15.6 inch screen. The car can be purchased for a slightly higher price 35,000 eurostaking advantage of the government incentives.

Chinese cars BYD where to buy

In Italy, Chinese electric cars of the BYD brand can be purchased in three important sales networks in Northern Italy. Autotorino, Little boats and Intergea (through the subsidiaries Theorema and Car Village).

BYD cars are on sale in Autotorino, Barchetti and Intergea dealerships

The stores are located in: Milan, Brescia, Verona, Turin and Florence. In July, the network will also expand to Como, Bergamo, Udine, Modena, Trento and Bolzano.

BYD Act 3 data sheet

CHARACTERISTICS BYD ACT 3 Dimensions (L/D/H) (mm) 4455/1875/1615 Pitch (mm) 2720 Traction front Maximum speed (km/h) 160 Power (kW) 150 Acceleration 0-100km/h (s) 7.3 Wheel size (cm) 45.72cm (18”) Autonomy (km) 420 (WLTP combined) boot (l) 440/1338 Seats (occupants) 5 Battery Type Blade Battery BYD (LFP) Nominal Capacity (kWh) 60.48 DC recharge, (30-80% min) 29 Panoramic roof Standard Technical features BYD ACT 3

Photo BYD Act 3

