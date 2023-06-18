The Italian market is preparing to welcome BYD Atto 3, the first of the models of the Chinese brand that will appear in our dealerships. The C-segment electric SUV integrates advanced technologies, such as the Blade Batteries that guarantee respectable autonomy as well as a series of features that make this model more than complete. We previewed the new BYD Atto 3 and after telling you about the characteristics and driving dynamics in our test drive, here are 5 things to know about the Chinese electric SUV.

The origins of the name BYD

Let’s start from the origins of the brand. Born in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, today the Chinese giant has specialized divisions in every mobility sector, starting with the automotive sector. By the way, BYD is not a meaningless acronym but the acronym of Build Your Dream, as we read on the tailgate of the Atto 3.

Advanced platform and Blade Battery

BYD Atto 3 is based on the Chinese brand’s e-platform 3.0 and shares many features with its sister Dolphin and Han. On this model, the Blade Batteries have been integrated with the so-called blades, due to their elongated shape of the cells, which exploit the LFP chemistry, lithium-iron-phosphate compared to the classic lithium ions. This means less risk in case of fire and they can reach 100% of the charge without problems. They have a slightly slower charging speed but have a higher energy density when compared to traditional batteries. Blade Batteries have proven to be highly durable, passing the Nail Penetration Test and other tests under stressful conditions.

Rotating screen

The passenger compartment is particularly spacious, with a dashboard that has a “wave” shape. In the center stands the display of the infotainment system, developed internally by BYD. The screen can also rotate vertically to facilitate consultation, for example navigation, and reaches dimensions of up to 15.6” (on the entry level it measures 12.8”). Then there are several applications available, with Spotify already integrated. Behind the wheel we find a 5” digital cluster.

Green interiors for BYD Act 3

The interior upholstery is also pleasant to the touch, with the use of vegan leather for the seats which gives a good feeling.

BYD Act 3 sounds like a guitar

The side pockets of the doors are equipped with some elastic cords to better anchor the objects being stowed. These are strings similar to those of a guitar that actually sound if they are plucked, a nice feature that makes the interior of the BYD Atto 3 unique.