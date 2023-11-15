Russians’ confidence in the country’s electoral system is growing: from 60% in 2020 to 69% in 2022, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation and heads of regional election commissions. This was also facilitated by the introduction of modern services into the electoral process. . Nevertheless commissions need to strengthen educational work so that every citizen “understands the power of his voice” . How new regions coped with the election campaign and in what electoral technologies Russia was among the leaders – in the material of Izvestia.

Why trust in the electoral system is growing

On November 15, the President of Russia met at his residence in Novo-Ogarevo with the leadership of the Central Election Commission and members of regional election commissions . In total, more than 100 people were present in the hall. The last time an event in a similar format was held five years ago. The current one is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the electoral system of the Russian Federation .

— Over 30 years, a good legislative and regulatory framework has been formed in the field of elections, however our electoral system continues to improve, and maximum information openness is increasingly becoming its distinguishing feature said Vladimir Putin.

Electronic services for elections are being actively introduced in Russia, which is no longer perceived by Russians as an innovation, but as a familiar standard. : There are currently more than 20 similar electronic services on the portals of State Services and the Central Election Commission.

According to the head of state, clear organization of elections and their transparency are of decisive importance for maintaining internal political stability . For example, video cameras have already been installed at the vast majority of polling stations: nowhere in the world is video surveillance used as widely as in the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin emphasized.

As a result of the introduction of modern standards into the Russian electoral process, Russians’ confidence in elections has increased significantly. , and to the electoral system itself. The President noted that this is reflected in opinion polls. So, According to the results of the Unified Voting Day in 2020, 60% of VTsIOM respondents said that they trusted the voting results. In 2022, this figure was already 69% .

We see such figures thanks to the improvement of electoral legislation, the development of public control and modern technologies. such as remote electronic voting (DEG), as well as electronic collection of signatures, HRC member, Chairman of the NOM Association Alexander Brod tells Izvestia. In addition, strict liability for election violations has become the norm, as a result of which their number has noticeably decreased.

VTsIOM believes that the reason for such research results may lie not only in the successes of the established electoral system.

— The context has changed. Domestic policy [из повестки] de facto gone, all politics now is foreign . The intensity of inter-party competition has decreased significantly, and there have been many fewer scandals. A significant part of the non-systemic opposition left abroad. All this has reduced the critical attitude towards the elections,” General Director of VTsIOM Valery Fedorov told Izvestia.

The main thing is to resist interference

One of the key topics of the meeting on November 15 was the work of election commissions in new regions. In September, the Unified Voting Day was held here for the first time, which became a serious challenge for the country’s electoral system . It should be noted, however, that this was not the first experience in organizing the electoral process on the territory of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, because last year local election commissions held a referendum on joining Russia.

On the eve of the September campaign, Izvestia discussed with the heads of election commissions of four new constituent entities of the Russian Federation preparations for voting under martial law. Then they admitted that they were preparing for a variety of provocations and attempts to disrupt the elections.

— When I was watching what was happening, I won’t hide it, I already said this once, it’s not a sin to repeat it again. Of course, I was surprised what was happening there. Here people lined up to vote. Shelling. Gone. There, someone went down into some basements, the shelling ended – they immediately came out, and again there was the same line at the site. And people stand and vote. Marvelous. And the people are amazing “, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of election commissions.

Besides, the president expects that election commissions will strengthen educational work in society “so that people understand their capabilities, the power of their voice, and realize the importance of their civic duty” .

And despite the achievements, there are still opportunities to develop the potential of the electoral system, which is especially noticeable against the backdrop of the approaching presidential campaign. Among these changes are: gradual expansion of the geography of DEGs and reliable protection of Internet resources from hackers says Alexander Brod.

Separately, he noted that Russians are concerned about the opportunity to vote abroad. “ Ill-wishers can create obstacles. Therefore, our diplomats should think about ensuring special security of the process “, a member of the HRC told Izvestia.

The nearest vote at which such risks could be realized is the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, scheduled for March 2024. At the meeting in Novo-Ogarevo, however, neither Vladimir Putin himself nor the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova touched on this topic. The only thing the Russian leader paid attention to was the work to counter threats of interference in the electoral process.

“As for the actions of the state, we will continue to do everything necessary to exclude any illegal intrusion into the electoral process. Attempts at external and internal interference and pressure on the electoral process will be suppressed “, the president concluded.

At the end of the meeting, Vladimir Putin presented state awards to representatives of election commissions. In particular, Ella Pamfilova was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree, for her great contribution to the development of the electoral system and many years of conscientious work.