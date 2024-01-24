The Foreign Ministry called Kyiv's attack on the Il-76 near Belgorod an act of insane barbarity

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) officially accused Ukraine of attacking an Il-76 military aircraft near Belgorod and described the incident as an act of insane barbarity.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Crimes of Ukraine Rodion Miroshnik noted that by its actions Kyiv demonstrated complete disregard for human life. The diplomatic representative noted that Ukraine, having violated the agreements, killed Russian pilots and escort soldiers and “wasted” its citizens.

The guarantees they give, if they have not yet been violated, will certainly be violated. And there's no doubt about it Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Special Assignments on Crimes of Ukraine

In his opinion, the situation with the downed Il-76 calls into question the question of “at least some agreements and in any formats.”

The State Duma will prepare an appeal to the United States and Germany in connection with the crash of the Il-76

Speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin announced that in connection with the crash of the Il-76, the Russian State Duma will prepare an appeal to the US Congress and the German Bundestag.

According to him, it is time for American and German deputies to see the light and see what Ukraine is, to which they provide military support.

They shot their soldiers in the air with rockets. Our own. There their mothers were waiting, their wives were waiting, their children were waiting. Our pilots of a military transport aircraft, who were carrying out a humanitarian mission, were shot defenseless Vyacheslav VolodinChairman of the State Duma

Volodin pointed out that US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with other Western politicians, “fed” the Kyiv government and bear the corresponding responsibility. He also expressed the opinion that members of local parliaments should impeach the presidents of their countries.

The Kremlin promised to look into the situation with the downed Il-76

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov commented on the information about the Il-76. According to him, Moscow plans to sort out the data about the incident. The Kremlin official indicated that information about the incident is not yet sufficient.

See also Gastrocooperation: new alliances to eat sustainably This is quite new, fresh information, now we will deal with it Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

According to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, the crash of the Il-76 is the result of “the internal political struggle of neo-Nazi elites in Kyiv.” Medvedev believes that Ukraine will strike at its populated areas and military personnel. For Kyiv, there are no limits when it comes to power, he expressed his opinion.

State Duma deputy, member of the lower house of parliament defense committee Viktor Zavarzin called the crash of an Il-76 with captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers a terrorist attack. The parliamentarian said that the Defense Committee is now preparing a statement about the disaster. “Of course, we condemn the terrorist attack. Of course, this is a terrorist organization,” he said.

Member of the Committee on International Affairs, State Duma deputy Dmitry Melik agreed with him. He said that it was time to recognize Ukraine as a terrorist state. In his opinion, the country deserved this status because it destroyed its compatriots for political purposes.

There were 65 captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board the crashed plane.

A heavy military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region on Wednesday, January 24. The Ministry of Defense confirmed the crash of the aircraft and said that there were 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers on board the Il-76, who were transported to the Belgorod region for an exchange, it could take place according to the formula 192 to 192.

In turn, the Ukrainian defense department said that they could not yet confirm the involvement of the Armed Forces of the republic in the crash of a Russian military aircraft. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that they are currently clarifying the relevant information.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that none of those on board managed to survive. According to him, a commission is now being sent to the crash site to determine the causes of the disaster. “All operational services are on site, investigative measures are being carried out,” he said.