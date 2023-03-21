Former president claims that it is necessary to “suffer” to value what “is on our side”; he got emotional and defended freedom

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that Brazilians are going through a “hard moment” and what is needed “to suffer” to value what is close and “sometimes we despise. The former chief executive participated by video call at the inauguration event of Michelle Bolsonaro as president of PL Mulher.

“I believe that this difficult moment for all of us Brazilians would have to be like this. Sometimes we have to suffer to value what is on our side and sometimes we despise“, he said.

In the message, Bolsonaro made no direct references to the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The former Chief Executive defended freedom and mentioned that the Liberal Party “gained strength and muscle” in the last elections.

“We have fantastic people in our party. We are today the light of the feelings of our population, a hope in such a difficult moment that Brazil represents. As we always said, nothing is more important than our freedom“, he said.

On the call, Bolsonaro was moved more than once to say that he would like to attend the event in person. The former president still has no set date for returning from the United States. He left Brazil on December 30th.

“Obviously, I would like to be present at this event with my wife and family. But, life is made up of happy moments and sad moments and everything becomes a lesson for us”, he stated.

“Despite the distance, I am very happy to be able to participate in this wonderful moment for all of us Brazilians. A hug for men and a kiss for women“, he said.

Bolsonaro’s speech opened the ceremony and at the end of his message Michelle Bolsonaro pulled a chorus of “congratulations” for the former president, who turns 68 this Tuesday (21.mar).

“Live the myth! May your day be happy, may the blessings of our God be upon your life. I love you very much, old man. God be with you. Kiss, Brazil loves you”, said the former first lady.

The event brought together members of the PL benches in the Senate and House, as well as women leaders from other states. In the Chamber, the party has the largest bench in the House, with 99 deputies. Michelle Bolsonaro will replace the deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ), who previously held the position.