The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives committee tasked with investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, recommended that federal prosecutors charge the former US president with obstruction and insurrection during the event.

Trump is accused of triggering the assault on the Capitol in January 2021. The panel’s decision this Monday increases the pressure on the prosecutors who present the criminal case against the former president and some of his allies and despite the fact that the request is not binding, the committee finds him guilty of four counts: incitement to riot, conspiracy to bear false testimony, obstruction of an official congressional proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The investigators also point to him for his actions in the 64 days prior to the capture of the Capitol, in which his theories were deployed that ensured that the Democrats had stolen the November 2020 elections in which he won the White House on current president, Joe Biden. Theories that heated up the atmosphere before and during the assault, in which a violent mob interrupted the vote that certified the victory of their opponent.

Despite not being able to initiate a legal proceeding autonomously, the panel’s decision carries enormous moral weight and the representatives say they have full confidence that their “work will provide a roadmap for justice to make the guilty pay.” , according to Benni Thompson, a Democratic representative from Mississippi.

An image with information about former President Donald Trump’s criminal referral to the Justice Department is displayed as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. , on Monday, December 19. , 2022. ©Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

The committee’s verdict is the result of a bipartisan commission that began its investigations more than a year ago. During that time, the investigative team has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and summoned hundreds of witnesses, as well as reviewed more than a million documents regarding what happened in Washington DC in January of last year.

Ten hearings have come out of these document reviews and interviews. Hearings that have even been televised between June and October of this year, some of them even broadcast during prime time.

The crimes for which Trump and his allies are accused

The committee noted that the former president may have committed corrupt acts during an official procedure, after learning of his efforts to annul his defeat in the 2020 elections, which would later hinder the Legislative functions of certifying Joe Biden as president of the United States.

The lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro were also mentioned by the investigators in this crime, since both would have submitted a legal justification for Trump’s efforts to annul the elections.

Conspiracy to defraud the United States.: The panel claimed that Trump planned with people close to him, including Eastman and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, strategies to stop the certification of the election results, lie about the results and plan a general conspiracy.

Another of the crimes of which he is accused is that of perjury conspiracyafter the former president allegedly submitted bogus voter lists to Congress and the National Archives in a failed attempt to undo his losses in several battleground states.

And finally, one of the most controversial and that has filled the front pages of international newspapers: Donald Trump’s incitement of a general insurrection in the American capital.

The committee points out that the tycoon would have summoned his supporters to participate in acts of violence during a rally in front of the White House. His failure to condemn the violence or refrain from telling the attackers to go home also served as evidence that he supported the insurrectionary behavior, the committee said.







Accusations in the middle of his re-election race

This Monday’s decision could be the beginning of a series of difficult days for the main Republican figure in the United States, since on Tuesday Congress is expected to announce whether or not it will finally publish its tax returns, after Trump has spent the last four years trying to block its disclosure. Meanwhile, the commission’s January 6 report is expected to be released on Wednesday.

News against the former president that has damaged his reputation amid his desire to return to the White House. His name and his businesses have been in the eye of the hurricane at the judicial level, after the company in which he founded his empire, the ‘Trump Organization’, was recently found guilty of tax evasion after having found a criminal scheme that operated for 15 years.

With AP, Reuters and local media