The process will be made official at a meeting at the Planalto Palace; Gleisi Hoffmann and Aloizio Mercadante are also expected to participate

The Vice President Elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) will have a meeting on Thursday (Nov 3, 2022) with Bolsonaro’s minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) to discuss the formalization and beginning of the government transition process. The former governor of São Paulo will be the coordinator of the transition team.

The meeting will be held at Palácio do Planalto, at 2 pm. The PT president, Gleisi Hoffmannand Aloizio Mercadantewho coordinated Lula’s government program.

Ciro had already stated that the process would be formalized on Thursday (3.nov). On Tuesday (1º.nov), the minister declared that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) authorized the government to initiate the transition.

The Chief of Staff offered the PT members space in the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, to house the work of the temporary transition office. Lula is entitled to have a team with 50 members.

The appointments of the so-called “Special Government Transition Positions” must be made by the Minister of the Civil House and published in the DOU (Official Diary of the Union).

The group coordinated by the vice president-elect will be responsible for gathering information on the situation of the federal government in the most diverse areas and preparing Lula’s political alliance to assume power.

In addition to the meeting at the Civil House, Alckmin will also meet with the budget’s general rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), at 10:30 am.

Congressmen from the PT bench also participate, among them: the deputies Rui Falcão (PT-SP), José Guimarães (PT-CE), Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), Enio Verri (PT-PR) and Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), in addition to the senators Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Jean Paul Prates(PT-RN), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES).

MEETING AT TCU

Also because of the transition, this Thursday, at 9 am, Ciro Nogueira will have a meeting with the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas. The court created a committee to monitor the process of transition from Bolsonaro’s government to Lula’s administration.

In addition to Dantas, the committee is composed of Vital do Rego, rapporteur for the president’s accounts in the year 2023, Jorge Oliveira, rapporteur for the accounts in 2022, and Antonio Anastasia, responsible for the processes related to the Presidency in the biennium 2021 and 2022.