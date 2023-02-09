In the case of the death of Anna Bellisario, the boyfriend who was with her at dinner in the city center in Milan recounts the last moments in which his partner remained conscious. She read carefully the label of the dessert she wanted to order and she ate that vegan tiramisu calmly, because there shouldn’t have been any traces of milk. But on the second teaspoon she felt sick.

The Anna’s boyfriend, in front of the prosecutor of Milan Luca Gaglio, tells what happened while they were having dinner in that Milanese restaurant famous for its vegan menus. The 20-year-old ordered a tiramisu, which however contained milk proteins, to which she was highly allergic.

The boy says that Anna has carefully read the list of ingredients for Tiramisun. He also asked the waiters of the vegan restaurant for reassurance. Then she started eating her sweet her. But by the second teaspoon she started to feel sick.

The young woman ran to the bathroom to try to throw up what she had eaten. She also used the cortisone antihistamine and a bronchodilator drug which he always carried with him in case of emergency. But attempts to rescue the 20-year-old girl were useless.

Anna’s boyfriend told everything they did that evening. In fact, the investigators must understand whether the death of the 20-year-old is the fault of the dessert which should not have contained milk or egg proteins present in the homemade mayonnaise. She was also allergic to eggs.

The investigators are also awaiting the autopsy on the woman’s body, to understand the real causes of her death.

The first hypothesis is that she died due to the presence of milk in a vegan dessert which, however, is produced in a factory where other products containing milk are also processed.