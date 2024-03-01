On April 8, 2024, Mexico will become the center of an astronomical event extraordinary that will mark the year and could not be more than the total solar eclipse. This phenomenon, which occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, will cast its shadow over a specific strip of Mexican territory, temporarily plunging some regions into darkness in broad daylight. For this reason, it is popularly said that day will turn into night.

The NASA has revealed data about this eclipse, pointing out that Mexico will be one of the countries where it can be observed with greater duration and clarity, with the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, being the site where this astronomical event will be documented. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has deployed teams of experts and advanced technology to study and document the event from different points in Mexico, offering a unique opportunity to better understand the mysteries of the universe.

The duration of the eclipse will vary along the path of the lunar shadow. In some areas, the total darkness phase will be imprecise, with a period of only a few minutes, while in others, observers will have the opportunity to enjoy the spectacle for more than four minutes. The cities that will go dark during the maximum point of the solar eclipse belong to the north of the country:

Durango

Mazatlan

Monclova

Cities that the solar eclipse of 2024 will see the shadow of the phenomenon 100%. Photo: Courtesy.

Partial darkness in Mexico City during the eclipse

Through the portal xjubier.free.frmanaged by Xavier Marie Jubier, a recognized member of the International Astronomical Union, a detailed map of the world is available that provides precise information about the next solar eclipse that will affect part of the Mexican territory.

According to the data collected on this platform, referring to CDMX, the solar eclipse of the next event will cause darkness of 74.6%. It is estimated that this phenomenon will reach its maximum occultation point around 12:14 PM, local time.

This astronomical event will mark the second solar eclipse visible in Mexico in less than a year. In October of the previous year, the country's inhabitants witnessed an annular solar eclipse, which left a lasting impression on the memories of Mexicans.

Best cities to observe the solar eclipse, according to NASA

NASA experts have identified the optimal points to observe the eclipse, pointing out cities such as Nazas, Torreón and Mazatlán, where the duration of the event will be especially notable. At these strategic locations, viewers will be able to witness day momentarily turning into night, experiencing a unique transformation in landscape and atmosphere.

Although the total solar eclipse will be the highlight of the event, a partial eclipse can also be observed in other areas of Mexico. This phenomenon, although less spectacular than its full counterpart, will offer a valuable opportunity to observe how the Moon partially blocks the Sun's light, creating a twilight effect in the sky.

Eye safety is essential during viewing a solar eclipse. NASA and other experts recommend the use of certified protective glasses to prevent eye damage caused by intense sunlight. Those who wish to witness the eclipse should prepare in advance and make sure they have the right equipment for a safe and unforgettable experience.