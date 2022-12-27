Morelia, Michoacán.- For this end of the year the Secretary of Tourism Municipal waits live through by far the number of tourists and economic benefit registered on year lastwhen there were still some restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that by the end of the Christmas season about 220 thousand tourists have visited the city, according to official projections.

The municipal tourism secretary, Thelma Aquique Arrieta He said that during 2021, Morelia arrived 187 thousand visitors, with everything and the remnants of risk due to the pandemic.

The official said confident that there will be an increase in influx of tourists, which would generate an important economic recovery in the city.

He announced that it is intended to achieve a 20 percent increase in the economic benefit to reach the figure of 4 billion pesos same that would also exceed the accumulated last year.

It is also expected that hotel occupancy in December will reach 60 percent at closing to reach a 80 percent at closing on annual average.

“We hope that thanks to the many events we have had, there is a total of 220 thousand tourists during this Christmas season and with it, we will close a great year, which speaks of the fact that Morelia is one of the tourist destinations that has recovered the most after the pandemic”, declared Aquique Arrieta.

He estimated that the city will close 2022 with a tourist influx of around 4.2 million peoplebeing the season from May to August the busiest with a total of 1.4 million visitors.

Events such as turning on the Christmas lightsthe mega inn, the concerts in the Cathedral and the ice rink, are the attractions that have been presented in Morelia to attract tourism.

With information from El Sol de Morelia