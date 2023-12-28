Since the beginning of the year, the average total loan cost (FLC) has increased by 6.5 percentage points. Izvestia was informed about this by Financial Services. If in January the figure was 19.44%, then by December 22 it exceeded 26%. At the same time, the maximum size of the PSK is now 67%, as specified by Financial Services.

At the same time, the key one has more than doubled since the beginning of the year – by 8.5 percentage points, from 7.5 to 16%. The difference in the growth of the PSK and the rate of the Central Bank (CB) is 2 percentage points. – this means that in the future the cost of loans may increase by a comparable amount.

The cost of the loan depends primarily on the loan rate. But in addition to this, payment for related services is also included in the calculation of the PSC, reminded Alexey Voylukov, vice-president of the Association of Russian Banks (ADB). As a rule, their cost does not change depending on the key rate, the expert clarified.

“Of course, there remain opportunities to increase the full cost of the loan with the key interest rate doubling,” noted Freedom Finance Global analyst Natalya Milchakova.

She explained: the credit market, including the mortgage market, is very overheated, and the requirements for borrowers are increasing all the time, so it is very likely that the PIC of Russian banks will increase at least during the first half of 2024.

The PSC continues to grow following the key rate, which leads to a reduction in lending in the Russian Federation. In November, compared to October, its volumes decreased by 14%, and the number of loans issued – by 8%, the United Credit Bureau (OKB) told Izvestia.

This dynamics suggests that the average bill for loans is also becoming smaller – over the month the figure decreased from 194 thousand to 180 thousand rubles.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

The bets were made: by the end of the year the average cost of a loan exceeded 26%