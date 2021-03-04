If vaccination is successful, there is a chance that there will not be an increase in the incidence in Russia, Viktor Zakharov, head of the Department of Mathematical Modeling of Energy Systems of St. Petersburg State University, head of the Center for Intellectual Logistics of St. Petersburg State University, told Izvestia.

In the forecasts, the expert suggests focusing on the percentage increase in detected cases of COVID-19. So far, its values, starting from the dates of reaching the global peaks of the incidence, have a steady downward trend. In Russia, the value of the percentage increase of 1.02%, registered on December 24, dropped by February 3 to 0.42%, and in Moscow – from 1.08% to 0.17%.

– Russia will be able to reach the level of percentage growth of 0.1% at the end of the second decade of March, Moscow – at its beginning, – said Viktor Zakharov.

The best thing that each of us can do to further suppress the epidemic is to get vaccinated, the expert concluded.

Covid battle: by the end of March, the increase in incidence may fall to 0.1%