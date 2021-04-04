In just a few months, pharmaceutical companies have produced hundreds of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine. But still, an investigation by the prestigious scientific journal Nature sustains and clarifies the obvious: the world needs billions “and as quickly as possible.” Companies say they could produce enough vaccines to immunize the majority of the world’s population by the end of 2021.

But this does not take into account political delays in distribution, such as countries that impose export controls, or that the vast majority of doses go to richer countries. “This situation is launching a campaign to resign temporarily to intellectual property rights so that manufacturers in poorer countries can make vaccines more quickly ”.

Are required about 11 billion doses to vaccinate 70% of the world’s populationl, assuming two doses are administered per person. This is the proportion that might be necessary to achieve immunity at the population or group level.

According to researchers at the Duke Center for Global Health Innovation, upper- and upper-middle-income countries, which account for one-fifth of the world’s population, have bought about 6 billion doses; But low- and lower-middle-income countries, which account for four-fifths of the population, have only raised about 2.6 billion.

Health workers in Dublin, Ireland. Reuters photo

This includes 1.1 billion doses of COVAX, a plan in which international donors have pledged to vaccinate a fifth of the world’s population. By this measure, the researchers say, it could take two years or more for people in the lowest income groups to get vaccinated.

Campaign for rights

That is why India and South Africa are among the countries involved in a campaign to obtain temporary exemption of rights IP related to COVID-19. This, campaign advocates argue, will set off a production cascade.

The big question, however, is why the world doesn’t make more vaccines. The bottleneck, explains Nature, in the manufacture of vaccines is the global shortage of essential components, especially nucleotides, enzymes and lipids.

This is because relatively few companies produce these products and not in sufficient quantities for world supply. In addition, these companies are proving slow in granting manufacturing licenses for others to do so.

Prisoners from Afghanistan line up to receive the vaccine. Photo EFE

The pharmaceutical industry, like many industrial sectors, does not disclose its production capacity, Nature quotes Rasmus Bech Hansen, chief executive of Airfinity, a London-based analytics company that collects data on the industry. But it is likely that the growth of vaccines be “exponential” in the coming months.

As of early March, some 413 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been produced, according to Airfinity data. The company projects that “This will increase to 9.5 billion doses by the end of 2021”. A higher figure was published last week in an analysis by Duke University’s Center for Global Health Innovation in Durham, North Carolina.

The center’s researchers added publicly announced forecasts by vaccine manufacturers, totaling about 12 billion doses by the end of the year, the article says.

The Sputnik V vaccine in Tripoli, Libya. AFP photo

Andrea Taylor, who led the research at Duke University, argues instead that these figures are more likely to be reached by the end of 2022. “Supply chains could break and the countries could threaten to block the exports of vaccines ”, indicates in the investigation of the magazine.

“As is already happening” he adds “with India and the European Union that have announced restrictions on the vaccine.”

The components

Vaccine production may require more than 200 components individual, which are often manufactured in different countries. These include glass vials, filters, resin, tubes, and disposable bags. “If some critical element falls short, then it can disrupt the whole process,” said Richard Hatchett, executive director of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, an Oslo-based non-governmental organization, speaking at a summit of manufacturers and legislators earlier this month. .

Nature He also sought the opinion of Martin Friede, chief of vaccine development at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. This specialist is more confident that at least one bottleneck can be avoided potential: the process of filling vials with the vaccine substance (known as ‘fill and -finish’).

Many companies that make injectable drugs can help fill the vials. Friede says the WHO has compiled a list of several hundred facilities around the world that currently fill injectable insulin, monoclonal antibodies or antibiotics. WHO is also launching a matchmaking service to link these producers with vaccine companies ”.

The magazine wonders if companies cannot join forces to make more vaccines. And it is answered that the pharmaceutical companies that “would normally be competing they work together”. For example, Merck, based in Kenilworth, NJ, makes vaccines for rival Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ.

In another, London-based GSK and Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, are manufacturing 100 million and 250 million doses, respectively, of a vaccine for Curevac, based in Tübingen, Germany. “Such degree of collaboration between multinational corporations it is unprecedented ”.

Nature notes that the largest manufacturing deals were negotiated by Cambridge, UK-based AstraZeneca for the vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford.

The company hired manufacturing capacity of 2.9 billion doses of vaccines to 25 companies in 15 countries. Its largest partnership agreement is with the Serum Institute of India in Pune, which agreed in June 2020 to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine. “Serum Institute, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccine components, also agreed last August to produce at least 1 billion doses of a vaccine developed by Novavax in Gaithersburg, Maryland.”