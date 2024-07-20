Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 17:55

By targeting the primary result at the lower limit of the fiscal framework, that is, at a deficit of up to 28.8 billion, the economic team “burns” the first insurance authorized by Congress to achieve the center of the target, established at zero deficit this year. This is the assessment of legislative technicians interviewed by Broadcast.

Sources who followed the development of the fiscal framework explain that Congress was counting on two types of “insurance” to achieve the primary target: the creation of a “band” with a tolerance of 0.25 percentage points of GDP in relation to the zero target, either above or below; and the pooling of resources, which is when the funds are allocated to agencies and ministries, for example, but are not used in the Budget. In other words, the amounts return to the Union’s coffers, contributing to the fiscal framework.

As shown by the Broadcastthe R$3.8 billion of the budget that will be set aside by the government will only be enough to bring the primary result projection to the lower limit of the fiscal target. The next Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report, which will be released on Monday, the 22nd, should show that the estimated deficit for this year was already around R$32 billion.

As the band established in the fiscal framework allows a deficit of up to 28.8 billion, the announced contingency value shows that the economic team chose to hold back spending by targeting only the floor of the fiscal rule, without any additional leeway to comply with the framework.

“What the Executive did by not considering the center of the target for the contingency was to burn the first insurance. Since the real target to be achieved became the lower band, the only insurance the government has in case something goes very wrong is the pooling. This is assuming the Executive’s estimates (revenues and expenses) are correct,” a source in Congress told Broadcast.

The government’s strategy of targeting the lower tolerance limit was also warned by TCU technicians as a risk of not meeting the primary target of a zero deficit. In an analysis that was validated by the ministers, TCU technicians consider that, despite there being blocking and contingency mechanisms to preserve the achievement of fiscal targets, there are limitations and unforeseen events that make the scenario difficult, such as a possible revenue shortfall.