Ricardo Monreal told me yesterday how the reunion with President López Obrador took place on Friday, after more than two years away. That day, the secretary Adam Augusto Lopez Hernández informed him that the senators from Morena and allies were summoned to a meeting with the president and that he was invited by Lopez Obradorwhich was when he accepted.

And that when he arrived at the Corregidora gate, he gave his name and it turned out that he was on the presidential list, which changed his mood and thus he entered the headquarters of the Constituent Assembly of 1854 and when he was going to sit in the third row, he arrived a lady from the assistant’s office and told her that her place was at the main table, to the right of Lopez Obrador, what surprised him.

To enter Lopez Obrador, He greeted him affectionately as if nothing had happened, not even for two years, and he showed himself like this throughout the meeting in which only he spoke.

Then, on the way to the stairs for the photo, López Obrador, cordially, asked him about his family, about him, and about the laws that would be approved later.

He took this as a reunion, and when I asked him if his presidential project was still alive, he told me yes, but that if the candidate was another, he would raise his hand.

So it was the reconnection that sobered up monreal and, without a doubt, to López Obrador,

but what stands out is when he referred to the time of the candidacy, three months, August, to the method, the survey, but above all to the fact that for the first time he opened the door out loud to the consensus candidate, in political agreement, he said , which is a novelty but coincides with his main concern with winning in 2024: the unity of the party, and for the sake of it, the possibility of a consensus candidate, before unity.

We will see very soon.

remnants

1.- METHODS.- The presidentAt that meeting on Friday, he spoke to his pre-candidates about the times: three months, that is, in August there would be a definition of the candidate for Morena; that he reiterated the poll, but opened the space to the unity candidate to avoid a rupture, when his priority is the unity of his people;

2. REVIRE.- The Court responded to the Presidency that it does not postpone the resolution of the action of unconstitutionality of the Plan B of the electoral reform of Lopez Obrador, as requested by his council, that the plenary voted unanimously yesterday and that on Monday the project of the next minister Alberto Pérez Dayán will be discussed, due to his suspension for violation of due legislative process; and

3. REPORTS.- The Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Rafael Ojeda, used an unknown tone yesterday morning, despite being strong, to disqualify two reports from English television stations on the production of fentanyl in Mexico, which he achieved. That said, what has not been shown is that in Mexico that opioid is not produced.

