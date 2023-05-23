When presenting the Who’s Who in the Prices of Basic Necessities, in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, stressed that the vast majority of food distribution in the country meets, even below, the maximum price of 1,039 pesos agreed in October of last year.

The Central de Abasto de Mérida reported a price of 1,117 pesos for the basic basket, while those of Durango and Monterrey also presented high prices in their region, of 1,011 and 1,012 pesos, respectively.

Because of this, he released the lowest prices of the basic basket by area of ​​the country:

Center Region (Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro and Tlaxcala):

Lower prices: Chedraui Barrio de Santiago, city of Puebla (842.00 pesos); Chedraui Flores Magón, Cuernavaca (847.50 pesos); Aurrera Candelaria Winery, León (889.90 pesos); Chedraui San Lorenzo Tetlixtac, Coacalco, State of Mexico (892.70 pesos); and Central de Abasto de Iztapalapa, Mexico City (951.60 pesos).

Central-North Region (Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Zacatecas):

Lowest prices: Chedraui Prados de Villasunción, city of Aguascalientes (861.00 pesos); Chedraui El Refugio, city of Durango (867.40 pesos); Chedraui Villas de Oriente, Tonalá, Jalisco (900.40 pesos); Walmart Colonia Centro, Culiacán (905.30 pesos); and Walmart ExHacienda La Huerta, Morelia (927.20 pesos).

North Region (Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas):

Low prices: Chedraui Lomas del Naranjal, Tampico (861.10 pesos); Bodega Aurrera Downtown Area, Saltillo (875.90 pesos); Aurrera Valle de Topo Chico Winery, Monterrey (893.30 pesos); Soriana Ramón Reyes Market, Chihuahua City (900.10 pesos); and Soriana Híper Zona Río, Tijuana (921.20 pesos).

Southern region (Campeche, Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan):

Low prices: Chedraui Centro, city of Veracruz (844.30 pesos); Chedraui Center, Solidarity, Quintana Roo (874.05 pesos); Walmart Centro, Merida (882.00 pesos); Chedraui Barrio del Pasito, Acapulco (887.10 pesos); and Chedraui colonia Terán, Tuxtla Gutiérrez (896.10 pesos).