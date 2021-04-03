Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazirah won an important victory over Al Wasl 3-2 today «Saturday», in their match in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League for football, to raise its score to “the point 50”, while the balance of “Al-Asfar” was frozen at 34 points, and continued “the pride of Abu Dhabi.” His historical superiority over the “emperor” in the “era of professionalism”, as he snatched his sixteenth victory out of 25 matches that brought the two teams together.

Al-Jazira Niris scored by mistake in his own goal in the 13th minute, Ali Mabkhout in the 32nd minute and Milos with “specialization” from a fixed kick in the 69th minute, while Lima scored the two goals of the “Leopards” in the 23rd and 65th minutes.

The match saw Ali Mabkhout raise his score to 22 goals, continuing to be the top scorer in the tournament, while Lima is also chasing him by a goal difference after scoring a “double”.