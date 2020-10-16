new Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the central government on the issue of economy and corona crisis. This time, he has attacked the center, comparing India with the situation of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Sharing the GDP graph of many countries, Rahul wrote, ‘Another achievement of the BJP government. Pakistan and Afghanistan also fought the Corona crisis better than India.

Rahul has shared a graph created by quoting data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In this graph, it has been estimated to fall 10.30 per cent in India’s GDP. While Afghanistan’s GDP is expected to fall by 5 percent and Pakistan’s GDP by 0.40 percent.

Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India. pic.twitter.com/C2kILrvWUG – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2020

India’s GDP will decline by 10.5 percent

Discussions have started after the IMF predicted that Bangladesh will overtake India in per capita GDP in 2020. As India’s growth rate declines, it will lag behind Bangladesh in per capita GDP. However, the IMF has also said that it will increase in India next year.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Report, India’s per capita GDP will fall by 10.5 percent in this financial year ending 31 March 2021. With this, India will become the third poorest country in South Asia, which will be behind only Pakistan and Nepal in terms of poverty. Now Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will have higher per capita GDP than India.

read this also-

The target of the government on the statement of ‘Rahul overtaking’ Rahul Gandhi, know what?

Mayawati said on Ballia firing – UP’s law and order has died, this advice given