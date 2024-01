Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 00:38







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

According to journalist Tomás López Castelo, in the 60s two were still the most popular neighborhoods in Cartagena: Santa Lucía and San Antón. Electric light, so scarce, became a spectacle of modernity, thus 'El Eco de Cartagena' (01-13-1911) exposed…

This content is exclusive for subscribers