The expression “neither very very nor so so” It is a simple more or less, it helps common sense and allows some slack to deal with whatever topic it is and if it is political, it is left to give everything.

The past week left a feeling of hope, the gesture of dignity of the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, presented the Judiciary as what it is, a pair of the Legislative and the Executive, for therefore, it should not be subsumed under any of them.

There is no greater power in the Republic, there are three that balance it and give its reason for being, each one must comply with what the constitution orders. The arrogance of the Executive is not surprising, the disqualifications of the Minister President paint the entire body of the regime. He centralism It is wind within the walls of the palace. For decades federalism has been sought to be effective, controlled by the fiscal relationship, the states have little room for maneuver. This government has insisted on appearing, you will say that before too, the point is that they do what they said they would not do, it is one turn after another, the path traced or at least announced long ago ceased to be the one projected.

When she remained seated, she raised us to our feet. The Minister President put the dot to the i, on February 5 she had a republican clarity that excited her because of its meaning. There is no greater power, there are three powers that carry the weight of the nation. Respect if you don’t have it must be learned.

The value of critical thinking was shown. He Cuban President received the highest distinction that the Mexican government gives to a foreigner, López Obrador decorated the dictator Díaz-Canel with the “Order of the Aztec Eagle”, left-wing Mexican intellectuals condemned the act, arguing that it represents a regime that cancels civil and political liberties . Just as you read it.

The great contradiction of our time is that we do not debate ideas, it is a pending task. We disqualify, insult, repudiate and when it is done from power as the president does – who purifies what is convenient for him – it is possible to divide a country. The man president is not interested in the union between regions or between Mexicans. His words repeated to infinity; fifis, conservatives and neoliberals, are a mantra of destruction. The fourth transformation cannot be explained without the deterioration of national institutions, the destruction of the INE and real corruption.

And the booths? Fine, thanks. The percentage increase is incredible, they were not measured, inflation was over 8%, the toll was over 40%, they recalculated and it was over 25%, that is, they complained to me, I put less and success achieved, they are happy, so much, that in Another government would have made a fierce criticism, but not with us, that’s what they think and that’s what 4t-government has. Civil society lacks a lot of organization, Senator Zamora raised his voice for Sinaloa in Congress, the Governor took advantage of the straight line so as not to be left at a disadvantage. Spot. More action is not seen. Apparently it won’t even be seen, because he has a curious way of doing things, he forgot very soon about the trust issue that he said he would investigate.

Postscript

Osorio and Moreno, one Senator coordinator the other President, must get to the level that Mexico needs them. “Neither very very nor so so”, do what corresponds; political and high It’s not about them, it’s about the country.