KThe Münster investigators had issued their public search on Tuesday in the “Rose” abuse complex, and the first whistleblowers reported who had recognized the man shown in the picture with a pronounced receding hairline. Patrol officers were about to make their way to arrest when the 37-year-old Berliner appeared with the police himself with legal counsel. It is the first time that the investigators in the “Rose” case, one of the largest abuse complexes in recent years, have resorted to a public search.

The search instrument standardized in Section 131 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is used to solicit the assistance of a large public via the media in the event of a criminal offense of considerable importance. In the case of the arrested person, the evidence is overwhelming. As a spokesman for the Münster Police Department told the FAZ, several of the image and video files recently found in the huge amounts of data show how the man brutally sexually abuses a young boy.

It is also about security

The investigation began a year ago when detectives unlocked data media belonging to IT specialist Adrian V. The investigators found that V., together with other men, had raped and tortured two young boys over several days in his mother’s gazebo in Münster. The investigation quickly drew circles. According to the indictment, Adrian V., who is currently standing before the regional court in Münster, also regularly took the son of his partner to other pedo criminals across Germany.

The investigators were able to quickly identify and arrest the people around V. This was not the case with the man from Berlin because, according to previous knowledge, he does not belong to the inner circle of the pedo criminal ring. When all other possible investigative approaches had been exhausted, the investigative commission “Rose” decided to search the public, because the fight against pedo criminals is not only about the execution of sentences but also about hazard prevention, i.e. to free the victim quickly from the clutches of his tormentor. That succeeded in Berlin on Tuesday.

The public search instrument was only considered because the man’s face can be seen in the pictures. This is seldom the case with records exchanged by pediatric criminals on relevant Internet forums. The evaluators at the State Criminal Police Office in North Rhine-Westphalia are there every day to find anything on newly found films and photos that could provide information about the crime scene, the time of the crime and the perpetrator – a daily newspaper lying around on the edge, some scraps of sentences from a television or radio, a eye-catching wallpaper, a church tower that you can see through the window in the background.

Further public searches are conceivable

A target group-oriented instrument is very effective: the school manhunt. Usually in spring and late summer, pictures on which the faces of abuse victims can be easily recognized are sent to schools throughout Germany or in individual countries. In many cases, this detour can be used to track down the perpetrators.

It is still not clear when the “Rose” case will be closed. In addition to new arrests, there have been other charges in recent weeks. And the investigators seem to have already come across other faces of as yet nameless perpetrators in the mountains of data that have been seized. In any case, the police spokesman said: “The probability is high that there will be further public searches.”