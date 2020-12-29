There is no need to tell about the versatility of Bollywood emperor Amitabh Bachchan. Whether it is about hosting the quiz show for the longest time or easily getting out among the difficult characters. However, the actors are not very sure about one thing. He admitted that he had a ‘failure’ to imitate Michael Jackson. Generally Amitabh Bachchan likes to share information about his old films.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about share failure

On Tuesday, he released a throwback picture on his Instagram profile. The picture is of the set of his 1988 film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. In the photo, Big B can be seen wearing Michael Jackson’s signature style dress. A thick jacket, matching pants with studs on it, a sequined shirt and matching gloves are visible. The post’s Amitabh Bachchan captioned, “When Manmohan Desai thought I could repeat MJ in his film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. But how much I failed.”

‘Michael Jackson failed to repeat’

The pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai have been very famous at one time. Both have given many great and super hit films together. Among the super hit films, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Mard, Parvirsh, Amar Akbar Anthony and Naseeb wrote on the screen telling success. Currently Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. She was last seen in the Gulabo-Sitabo film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

