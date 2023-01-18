The passenger quarreled during a phone call with her husband, who is in Saudi Arabia, and threatened to beat her upon her arrival.

Sources from Cairo airport said that while the plane was moving on the taxiway for takeoff, the pilot was surprised by the screams of the Egyptian passenger.

After calming her down, she revealed that there had been a quarrel over the phone with her husband, who was in Saudi Arabia, due to family disputes.

Revealing that when the husband learned of the plane’s movement, he threatened his wife with beating upon her arrival at Jeddah airport, and she only asked to cancel her travel, so the pilot of the plane was forced to return, take her down and cancel her travel, according to the Egyptian newspaper, “Al-Shorouk”.

The plane resumed its flight 45 minutes later than its original departure time.