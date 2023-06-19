On social media, Tebet, Marina Silva, Gilmar Mendes and Doria greeted the former president this Sunday (June 18, 2023)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) congratulated this Sunday (June 18, 2023) the former Chief Executive Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) for the 92nd birthday. Around noon, the PT member made a call to congratulate the former president, as informed by his advisor to the Power360.

There was, however, no mention by Lula of FHC’s birthday on social networks. Other politicians and authorities congratulated the toucan on the internet.

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), said former president “is an inspiration to everyone”. In your profile on twittershe mentioned that the sociologist “led fundamental reforms, strengthened the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde], introduced income transfer policies, created the Real plan. It is an example for Brazil”.

At 21:49, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva (Network), he wrote that FHC is one of the “he is one of the great characters in the history of Brazil”. She further stated that “his entire public life is now part of an important legacy, in the long process of building democracy in our country”.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), also congratulated Fernando Henrique Cardoso on his twitter. He said that the former president has a “rich history dedicated to the public cause”.

In 2002, Fernando Henrique Cardoso was responsible for his appointment to the Brazilian Supreme Court. Mendes was also Advocate General of the Union during the FHC government, from January 2000 to June 2002.

Here is the message from Gilmar Mendes:

Member of the PSDB from 2001 to 2022, the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria (without party) also congratulated FHC on his birthday. “Brilliant in its trajectory in the defense of democracy, equality, diversity and inclusion. FHC is the father of the Real Plan. That rescued the economy and the image of Brazil”, he wrote.