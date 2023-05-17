Politician was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for money laundering and electoral misrepresentation

Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), extinguished on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) the conviction of the former federal deputy Paulo Maluf (Progressive-SP). He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for money laundering and electoral misrepresentation.

In the decision, the minister understood that the politician meets the criteria for the Christmas pardon signed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the end of 2022. Here is the full of the text (175 KB).

Maluf, 92 years old, is free. He accomplished more than ⅓ sentence and meets the legal requirements to benefit from the pardon.

“The reasons of convenience and the principles of criminal policy that motivated the edition of the act of clemency do not mean that the State Judge is not assigned the task of, when interpreting the norm edited by the President of the Republic, inquiring its meaning and scope, with the order to delimit, with precision, the extension of the decree”, wrote Fachin.

Last month, the MP-SP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) announced the return of more than R$ 150 million to the São Paulo City Hall as part of an agreement involving the politician’s family.

According to the agency, part of the money embezzled by Maluf in the 1990s, when he was mayor, was used to buy shares in Eucatexa family-owned company.

With information from Brazil Agency.