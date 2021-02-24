Notified last Friday of the opening of a preliminary investigation by the Office of the Administrative Investigations Office led by the attorney general, Sergio Rodríguez, the Ministry of Health initiated the administrative summary ordered by the PIA after the scandal over the privilege vaccination circuit for politicians, leaders, trade unionists and family members close to power.

Likewise, he began to respond to a letter sent yesterday, as Clarín said, where, among other things, he asked, the entire list of inoculated people. Meanwhile in Comodoro Py, testimonial statements from Posadas hospital staff will continue.

In the opinion that began the preliminary investigation, which could lead to a criminal complaint, the PIA authorities indicated that the facts raised – in addition to the serious irregularities that would have been verified when a “VIP vaccination” that was accessed through “contact” with the now former minister- “they would be exposing serious abuses of power in the performance of public functions”. But in addition, crimes can include negotiations incompatible with the public function such as embezzlement of public funds.

After receiving a report from the Intake and Early Detection Unit, Prosecutor Rodríguez ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation, to “clarify the facts that have been made known in the last hours.” Yesterday the first official letters were sent demanding the sending of information by the Ministry of Health, Cabinet Headquarters and the Posadas Hospital.

In the case, it was pointed out that the circuit that would have started in the order of President Alberto Fernandez should be investigated, so that Ginés González García resigned from his position, “while various reports emerged of the existence of a reservation of vaccines (3,000) to be applied to officials, relatives of officials, celebrities or prominent personalities of the country’s political, union or public life, thus departing from the Technical Guidelines for the National Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19 “.

The Procurator’s Office went further and in addition to the file initiated, it was ordered that the Ministry that Carla Vizzotti now leads, initiate an administrative summary in which the body in charge of the prosecutor Rodríguez is an accusatory party.

According to official sources confirmed to Clarín, the Health portfolio recently began the administrative summary. With this instance, It seeks to determine what happened inside the Ministry, who intervened in the circuit used to favor leaders and politicians with the application of the vaccine against covid-19.

Thus, it will be determined whether officials should be sanctioned and up to what line of responsibility will be reached at the political level. The PIA understands that the case may be “much more complex and comprehensive”, with respect to the political leaders and government officials who could end up implicated.

The Attorney General wants to identify officials or employees who have intervened in the vaccination circuit in the Ministry of Health, in the distribution of doses to national hospitals and in the safeguarding of vaccines in the custody of the portfolio that Ginés González García directed, including the transfer of doses to hospitals or other jurisdictions.

The Ministry also began to respond to the office of the attorney general Rodríguez, who yesterday, as Clarín said, requested the file of Ginés González García as well as Lisandro Emilio Bonelli, Marcelo Ariel Guille, Mauricio Monsalvo, Martín Horacio Sabignoso, Arnaldo Darío Medina and of all the people who worked or are still working in any position in said organization.

Regarding all of them, in addition to personal data, it was requested that a backup copy of the mail and internal messaging accounts be made from December 29 to date. In order to be able to know if they received specific requests for the granting of vaccines within an irregular circuit.

The Prosecutor’s Office also requested all the data that are possessed on the personnel of the Posadas Hospital that entered the ministry on February 18, 2020, and who from the portfolio led by Ginés González García transferred them to the corresponding place to receive the application of the vaccines .

In addition, the specific place in the ministry where the vaccines were administered by the Posadas Hospital staff was required to be detailed: what offices were used, what floors are they on, who ordered that space be used, who was there, as in the adjoining offices and a shipment of all the images that prove the admission of the hospital staff.

In this sense, they asked that all vaccines received be reported and that it be clarified how they were distributed to each jurisdiction and how many were assigned to the Nation.

Testimonial statements

In the file being processed in Comodoro Py by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, the testimonial statements will continue. Lucrecia Raffo, General Director of Medical Assistance and Graciela Torales, Head of Patient Care Coordination, Hospital Posadas, were summoned for this Wednesday.

This Tuesday, the director of the Posadas declared that he had participated directly in the application of the vaccine to those who make up the list that came from the Ministry of Health.