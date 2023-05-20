Shabbar, father of Saman Abbas, appeared in the courtroom for the first time via video link from prison: an interpreter is expected

For the first time, after so many postponements, the father of Saman Abbas participated in the trial via video link. Her statements, while waiting for an interpreter, have not yet been disclosed.

The man was fled to Pakistan with his wife Nazia, the only one still on the run today, immediately after the disappearance of Saman Abbas.

Shabbar was arrested in his country in 2022 and is currently detained in Islamabad. Italy has requested extradition, but Pakistan has not yet given consent. For more than 10 times, the hearing has been postponed.

A few weeks ago, Shabbar let it be known through his lawyer that he was willing to participate remotely in the trial. The hopes that it really happened were now few, but yesterday the father of the 18-year-old Pakistani has attended the hearing by video link, wearing a white shirt and a ffp2 mask.

“It was hard, but we finally made it”this is the comment of judge Cristina Beretti.

Saman Abbas’ father continues to plead innocent

Shabbar Abbas always has pleaded innocent, pointing the finger at the Italian state and the daughter’s boyfriend. He reiterates that Saman is in Belgium and that she is alive. But the body of the 18-year-old Pakistani was found in land located near an abandoned farmhouse in Novellara, following the indication of her uncle Danish.

The latter is held in Italy and is considered the instigator of the crime. However, he too continues to insist that he is innocent. He admitted to having participated in the burial of granddaughter and that the two cousins ​​woke him up when she was already dead. A little credible version for the prosecution.

There are 5 family members who ended up on trial. The uncle and the two cousins, the father Shabbar and the mother Nazia, the only one left fugitive and she who is considered the “traitor”. Investigations revealed that she was the woman who convinced Saman a go back home, promising that he would help her get her freedom back from that arranged marriage. A “trap“, according to the indictment, well studied for punish the daughter.