British police mistakenly deleted this week around 400,000 criminal records containing fingerprints and DNA information, among other data.

The leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, demanded this Saturday the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, to offer explanations before Parliament for an event that he considers “really serious”.

The records were accidentally deleted during a routine operation to clean police databases nationwide, the newspaper uncovered “The Times “.

“Unfortunately, due to a human error, a faulty code was entered as part of routine maintenance this week, which has resulted in the erasure of some records that are currently under investigation, “admitted Secretary of State for Crime and Police Kit Malthouse.

“We have solved the problem, so that it cannot happen again, and we are working at high speed with collaborators from the police and with personnel from the Ministry of the Interior to try to retrieve the information and know the full scope of the problem, “he added.

Interior Minister Priti Patel acknowledged the serious mistake.

According “The Times”, the National Council of Chiefs of Police estimates that 213,000 criminal records, 175,000 arrest warrants and 15,000 personal profiles may have disappeared from British databases.

The leader of the Labor opposition, lawyer by profession and head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for England and Wales between 2008 and 2013, indicated in an interview with Sky News that, “having worked in criminal justice for many years”, he understands “what important is that information. “

“Some of those (histories) correspond to open cases, investigations that are underway, so it is not just about historical archives,” said Starmer, who asked the Interior Minister to “assume responsibility” for what happened.

Source: EFE