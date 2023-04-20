For trade companies, making mistakes can be something unacceptable, since it can affect their customers and their prestige, recently, the airline All Nippon Airways (ANA), had a problem on its website, therefore, it placed an irresistible discount; travelers can take the opportunity to attend the destination they want, because the plane tickets are 20 times cheaper.

One of the main means of transportation in the world are airplanes, because aircraft are not only in charge of taking passengers to the destination they want, but also for transporting merchandise between territories, currently, the airline that has been in trend is ANA, for selling very cheap flights.

The All Nippon Airways airline, also identified as Zennikku or simply ANA, ranks second in the national ranking of international transport after Japan Airlines, in search of Satisfy your customers in the face of the inconveniencedecided to add a discount to their passengers

The company founded on December 27, 1952, based in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, after having an error in currency conversion, people who wanted to board, managed to purchase discounted tickets in luxurious cabins.

ANA Holdings, announced this Wednesday that the mistake what happened, was there a problem that occurred on their Vietnam websitesince an erroneous currency conversion was seen.

While it was not revealed how many travelers managed to get the discounted tickets, one of them confessed that he paid just $890 for a first-class flight from Jakarta to the Caribbean that would typically cost almost 20 times as much in first class. class.