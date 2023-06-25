‘Leo Messi is a name known anywhere in the world. Despite his fame and popularity, there are those who can still be confused with the name Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, since in Spanish the name has a different grammar.

However, due to a curious event, the winner of the world cup, who turns 36 this Saturday, June 24, could have had another name.

Lionel Messi became world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, establishing himself as one of the most important figures in Argentine and world football. Photo: Instagram screenshot: @leomessi

The person who told this anecdote was the soccer player’s mother, Celia María Cuccittini, the soccer player’s mother, who a little over a decade ago, also for a birthday for ‘Leo’, assured Telefé that she was very angry with her husband, Jorge, who made a “mistake” when registering the little one.

Cuccittini confessed that, in reality, she had chosen the name of Leonel, but Jorge, the father of the former PSG player, ended up registering it as Lionel in honor of the famous American singer Lionel Richie, that they both liked a lot.

The funny story reached the ears of the renowned artist, who referred to the subject in an interview with Infobae.

The interpreter of ‘Hello’ revealed that at first he thought it was false news or a joke.

“We were in Europe and an article came out saying that Messi’s mother confirmed that they had called him (Lionel) after me,” he recalled and was surprised that it was true.

From that moment on, Richie has referred to Messi as his ‘namesake’ on several occasions, and has even sent him words of encouragement in times of difficulty.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

