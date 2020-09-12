8.5 lakh infections only in districts with zero cases The ICMR conducted this survey on four scales. The districts were divided according to the number of cases in the country at the time of the survey. According to ICMR, in those districts which did not have a single case at that time, 8,56,062 people had already been infected by 233 such districts.

‘Increased risk of infection in urban areas’ ICMR said in its survey that the risk of corona infection in urban areas is 1.09 times higher than in rural areas. The risk of infection in urban slums was found to be 1.89 times higher than in rural areas. According to Studi, “men living in urban slums whose work is about to come in contact with infected people have seen seropositivity.”

Seropositivity is highest among people aged 46 to 60 years ICMR visited a total of 30,283 homes and enrolled 28 thousand people. Of the 157 people found positive in the survey, 43.3% were aged between 18 and 45 years. 39.5% were aged between 46 and 60 years while the remaining 17% were over 60 years of age. However, seropositivity was found to be the highest among the age group of 46 to 60 years. Out of a total of 9,525 people in this age group, only 62 (0.65%) were found positive.

Why this difference between official figures and ICMR estimates? According to the ICMR service, by the middle of May, less than 1% of the country’s adult population had been exposed to corona. While official figures were less than one lakh cases. This means that most cases could not come up in the first few months of the epidemic in the country. A big reason for this could be our testing strategy. At that time there were limited test kits in the country and the capacity of the labs was also less. At the same time a large number of people remained asymptomatic. A sero survey shows the percentage of virus outbreaks within a population. Antibodies are detected in this. Having antibodies in the body means that the person was infected but is no longer.

7 million cases in the first week of October! The situation of the Kovid-19 within the country may worsen in the coming few weeks. BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad Campus has said in an estimate that by the first week of October, corona infection cases in India could cross 7 million. That is, by then India will become the most affected country in the world than Corona.

The official figure of total cases of corona virus infection in India is around 46 lakhs. However, a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is predicting many more infections in the country. On Friday, ICMR released the results of serological survey. According to the ICMR, a total of 64,68,388 adult people were estimated to have Kovid infection in India in early May. Despite this, the seroprevalence figure in the entire population of the country remained at just 0.73%. As of 15 May, only 85,940 cases of corona were reported in official figures. That is, the actual figure of infection was many times more than that at that time. Let us understand the big things in this report of ICMR.