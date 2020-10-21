Was married to Salim Khan in 1980. Salim was already the husband of Salma Khan at that time and they had 4 children Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. Helen appeared in films in the 60–70s. She was also a reason for people to watch movies at that time. His dance was well liked. While everyone was going crazy about him, Helen fell in love with the married man.

Helen has always had a keen interest in love life and work. Salim Khan’s children have now given Helen the status of a mother. He now also has a good friendship with Salma Khan. Although this was not the case initially. In an old interview, Helen had told that initially she used to feel guilty by marrying married Salim Khan.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, Helen had said about her marriage, Salim was married and this had bothered me and I was initially very guilt-ridden. There was something in Salim that made him different from the rest of the industry. I respected her very much because she tried to help me without taking advantage of me. In the report, Salim Khan also told what was the reason that the two fell in love. He said that he could not tell on what particular date he felt like this but after being with them for a long time, both of them decided to upgrade their relationship.

Salma Khan was unable to tolerate another woman

Salim Khan also told that initially his children took time to accept Helen and her second marriage. He had told, to tell you honestly, it is not that Salma happily accepted this relationship and thanked me and said that you should get an Oscar. At that time the children also protested. Salma was initially unable to tolerate Helen at all. Gradually, Salim Khan made everyone realize that Helen is not a housebreaker.

Now the family honors Helen like Salma

However, now Salim Khan’s family is seen as a generous family. Salman Khan and Salman Khan are equally respected by Salman Khan and his siblings. Pictures of Salma and Helen are also often seen together.