Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

By lighting cigarette in flight, pilot caused accident that left 66 dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

EgyptAir plane

The accident was recorded on May 19, 2016.

The accident was recorded on May 19, 2016.

Details of the investigation into the EgyptAir plane crash in 2016 were revealed.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Movies The new documentary tells of a Tinder scammer imprisoned in Finland - he claimed to be a fighter pilot and a diamond prince, promised to be gentle and scammed millions of women.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#lighting #cigarette #flight #pilot #caused #accident #left #dead

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Jerez, Aleix Espargaro: "I feel like Dovi in ​​Ducati. Contract? I have no offers"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.