The problem of obesity is increasing rapidly during lockdown. People are moving out of homes less, which has reduced physical activity. Due to non-regular exercise, body fat is increasing. Due to weight gain, people are suffering from many types of diseases, while some people are also losing their confidence due to obesity.

Stamina of 21-year-old Rishabh Agarwal, a B.Tech final year student living in Jaipur, was steadily decreasing. Not only this, his weight increased to 132 kg. Due to this, he started getting more tired. He then began to focus on his body and lost 31 kg of weight in about 4 months during the lockdown.

Turning point



My weight increased a lot during the lockdown. My stamina subsided and I used to get tired very quickly. Then I understood the importance of health. I took advantage of the lockdown period and the exta weighed down and fit again.



My diet plan

It is very important to have the right diet plan for weight loss. It helped me a lot in reducing obesity.

Breakfast: Green Tea, Banana, Whey Protein Shake.

Green Tea, Banana, Whey Protein Shake. Lunch: Brown rice, 100 grams of cheese, a bowl salad and yogurt.

Brown rice, 100 grams of cheese, a bowl salad and yogurt. Snack: One bowl mix vegetable sweet corn soup

One bowl mix vegetable sweet corn soup Dinner: 10 soaked almonds, 300ml milk

10 soaked almonds, 300ml milk Pre-workout miles: A cup of black coffee, milk.

A cup of black coffee, milk. Post-workout miles: Whey Protein, Banana, Green Tea

My workout routine

I used to do cardio and strength training 6 and a half days to two hours a week to lose weight. Also I used to play badminton or table tennis for 30 minutes every day.

My fitness secret



I used to do intermittent fasting for over 14 hours and eat very limited amounts. I used to start intermittent fasting at 8 o’clock at night which would go on till 10 o’clock in the morning. I had breakfast at 10 am, lunch at 1:30 pm and dinner at 6:30 pm. During intermittent fasting, I used to drink a cup of black coffee at 10 am and green tea at 8 am before going to sleep at night.

This is how Motivation is

The body shape I wanted, I kept a similar wallpaper in my phone. I used to watch it everyday and worked hard to get that kind of fitness every day.

These changes in lifestyle



To stop weight loss, I stopped eating sugar, maida and processed food. I did not eat any fast food for 4 months. I lost weight by making these changes in my lifestyle.

