Turning point
My weight increased a lot during the lockdown. My stamina subsided and I used to get tired very quickly. Then I understood the importance of health. I took advantage of the lockdown period and the exta weighed down and fit again.
My diet plan
It is very important to have the right diet plan for weight loss. It helped me a lot in reducing obesity.
- Breakfast: Green Tea, Banana, Whey Protein Shake.
- Lunch:Brown rice, 100 grams of cheese, a bowl salad and yogurt.
- Snack: One bowl mix vegetable sweet corn soup
- Dinner: 10 soaked almonds, 300ml milk
- Pre-workout miles: A cup of black coffee, milk.
- Post-workout miles: Whey Protein, Banana, Green Tea
My workout routine
I used to do cardio and strength training 6 and a half days to two hours a week to lose weight. Also I used to play badminton or table tennis for 30 minutes every day.
My fitness secret
I used to do intermittent fasting for over 14 hours and eat very limited amounts. I used to start intermittent fasting at 8 o’clock at night which would go on till 10 o’clock in the morning. I had breakfast at 10 am, lunch at 1:30 pm and dinner at 6:30 pm. During intermittent fasting, I used to drink a cup of black coffee at 10 am and green tea at 8 am before going to sleep at night.
This is how Motivation is
The body shape I wanted, I kept a similar wallpaper in my phone. I used to watch it everyday and worked hard to get that kind of fitness every day.
These changes in lifestyle
To stop weight loss, I stopped eating sugar, maida and processed food. I did not eat any fast food for 4 months. I lost weight by making these changes in my lifestyle.
