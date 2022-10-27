Jalisco.- Have you ever bothered with someone wiper washer? It is common in Mexico for people with a sponge and a bottle of water in hand to offer motorists to clean their cars in exchange for a few coins. However, many drivers are bothered by the insistence of some, as the viral case that happened in the state of Jalisco.

Mexicans are known for using all possible means to bring home income, as evidenced by the so-called windshield wipers, who usually offer their services at traffic lights, although many times they can be too insistent and although there are people who do not bother, there are others who can get out of their boxes, as the following story demonstrates.

According to what was disclosed by the media in the state of Jalisco, a 25-year-old man was shot after he ignored a motorist who asked him not to wipe his glass.

“A 25-year-old man was injured with a firearm after ignoring a motorist who asked him not to clean his glass,” local media reports.

It was detailed that the events took place in the streets of the Valle Real neighborhood, in the city of Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco. In the face of the aggression, local security elements arrived at the site.

Upon arriving in the area, the Zapopan police officers they found the windshield wiper lying on the groundafter receiving the impact of the firearm fired from a private car.

It was reported that, after shooting the street worker for having started to clean the window of the vehicle even though he was asked not to, the person responsible fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“The men fled from the place where a shell casing was left, which will be analyzed by the corresponding authorities in order to obtain sufficient data to find the whereabouts of those responsible,” the aforementioned sources point out.

We recommend you read:

Meanwhile, it was specified that the windshield wiper survived the impact, for which he was taken by emergency personnel to the Cruz Verde Norte facilities. It was detailed that, at that time, the 25-year-old man was in “fair to severe” statusalthough, to date, no update has been given on the case.