Juan Bravo Baena, Minister of Finance of the Junta de Andalucía. Santi Burgos

Juan Bravo Baena (Palma de Mallorca, 47 years old) never planned to enter politics. Treasury Inspector, they proposed him to be the PP candidate for Ceuta in the 2015 elections. Now he is a Finance Minister of the first Andalusian Government governed by PP and Cs. “In my life, everything has generally been very fast,” he says in an interview with EL PAÍS, the first of a series of meetings with those responsible for regional public finances. He defends the battery of tax cuts that he has implemented in the more than two years he has been in office and is against a harmonization “to raise taxes.” “By impoverishing the rich we do not enrich the poor,” he says. He assures that the Andalusian Executive works “perfectly” and believes that it is a priority to modernize the Administration and eliminate superfluous spending. “We would like to be the community with the lowest taxes,” ditch.

Question. Is there a lot of political polarization in Andalusia?

Answer. No. The Government of PP and Cs works perfectly, as if it were a single block. Then we have a lot of support with Vox, because we only reached the majority. And with PSOE and Adelante Andalucía, I think we maintain a good relationship within the differences. Today more than ever, tolerance is a fundamental value.

P. The Supreme Court has just condemned the State to return the VAT for 2017 to Castilla y León. You also complained.

R. That VAT was there, the logical thing is that it gives it to the autonomous communities. To the minister [de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero] We told him about the VAT in the Tax Policy Council: ‘We are going to put a solution’. He did not put it. We told him to create the covid fund, it was us, but he did it four months later (…). We have been telling you for a long time that we will have negative settlements, the same thing that happened in 2008 and 2009, and that is a very important hole for all the communities. What are we going to expect? We are going to do as it was done, a postponement to 20 years. Why don’t we just sit down and fix it?

P. How are you going to do when those negative sales come in? They will have to face adjustments.

R. Especially since we are in the middle of a pandemic, we trust that we will have to make a readjustment in the way of returning them in order to meet the needs. But we are in May and we still do not know what the Government’s approach is. The communities cannot leave neither health, nor education nor social policy. We are taking away a lot of superfluous spending.

More information

P. You can cut wasteful spending or raise taxes.

R. In a flat analysis, you say: ‘You raise taxes and you have more revenue.’ It never works. The biggest problem in this country is that we have six million people who right now have no possibility of working. If you have people working, you have less social costs. In 2019, thanks to the tax cut, we managed to increase by 116,000 taxpayers and 600 million euros.

P. Tax policy is always carried out in a pro-cyclical manner: taxes are raised in recession and lowered in periods of expansion. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?

R. You have to lower them when it is more difficult to leave the money in people’s pockets. France announced a tax cut. Italy too, Portugal, Greece. We would like to be the lowest tax community, but we are not. In addition, it is necessary to do accounts so that the taxes that you lower have an effect: to flourish the economy, generate employment and help people. It is not going down to go down. Inheritance tax practically does not exist in any country anymore. It is making people pay for what their parents have already paid in rent, in VAT …

P. But citizens pay taxes, not families. Doesn’t that perpetuate inequalities? Who else have they should not pay more?

R. In this country, those who have the most pay the most, because they have more and because the tax rates are very high, we have reached 50%. We have to try to generate wealth to pass it on to our children, not to maintain the political system. Why do I have to pay again for what my father already paid? By impoverishing the rich we do not enrich the poor. Generally, people who have money are because they work a lot or risk a lot. Amancio Ortega risks a lot, Juan Roig risks a lot. We have to aspire to have more people with that capacity. When there is an inheritance between siblings, 70% can be paid. It seems confiscatory to me, and I believe that inequalities are not corrected with a confiscatory system, but by giving everyone opportunities: a very good public education, a good productive system. That is matching. In Andalusia, by lowering taxes we have raised 600 million more. We can lose approximately 150 million in inheritance and donations, but we have gained it on the other hand.

P. Are you going to eliminate the wealth tax?

R. We have lowered it. It is a tax that does not promote savings, the generation of capital. Virtually no country has it. But we cannot change the previous 37 in two years. And then we have to do it in that budget balance, because we can never stop attending to opportunities, education, dependency or health.

“We are the only country in Europe that has raised taxes”

P. What do you think of the fiscal harmonization proposed by the Government?

R. If it is to go up, totally against. If it is to go down I am in favor. Forcing taxes to be raised, when we do not all have the same way of understanding things and the results support us, I think it is an imposition.

P. Wouldn’t harmonization reduce inequalities?

R. When the minister talks about the reforms that they are going to send to Brussels, the first one she says is the fiscal one: raising taxes. It is an obsession. Its only harmonization is to go up. We are the only country in Europe that has raised taxes. And they said to the rich. But we have raised taxes on those who are going to drink a Coca-Cola, have car insurance, home insurance, buy a packaged lettuce … They are taxes that everyone pays. In this harmonization, cannot we talk about eliminating superfluous spending, before putting our hand in the pocket of the citizen?

P. Is it urgent to modify regional financing?

R. It’s very urgent. It’s fundamental. Now we are receiving more money than ever because there is an advance that does not correspond to reality, which we are going to have to repay. But above all, there is a global pandemic and the EU has put more resources into it. The minister said, being in Andalusia, that it was her priority. Three years have passed and nothing has been touched.

P. How would the financing system change?

R. It would be necessary to make a letter of services, as if we were a company, and assess the needs. We also have to make a reflection. Since the Transition, the Administration has quadrupled the number of employees. It is necessary? New technologies don’t allow us to implement more advanced systems? How much money would we save? We approved two simplification decrees. It would have to be one every six months.

P. Andalusia always appears in the first positions in the lists of communities and provinces with the highest unemployment rate, the lowest income per capita … Does the production model have to change?

R. The model has to be more productive, not change. We have a very important model, which is tourism, and we have to continue advancing in this technology to make it more productive. But the main thing is employment, the key to everything. Education is the best elimination of inequalities and the best social policy is work.

P. Isn’t it a waste of opportunity not to have rescued Abengoa?

R. We have worked with them as much as we can. The Government took out the ICOs for large companies, and we a line of aid from [la Sociedad de] 600 million guarantee for SMEs. Abengoa did not fit into that framework. Second, how is the Board going to be responsible for 20 million euros, if only between ICO and Cesce they were giving more than 500 million? Then, in Andalusia there is no legal system to do that, they cut it off in the bud. I think it is not fair that some sector of the Government has tried to hold the Board responsible.

P. What projects have you submitted for European funds?

R. In renewables and climate change we have a very determined bet. We have very powerful hydrogen projects. In mobility we also want to make a very important effort. And we believe that the industry is fundamental. Within the industry we have digitization, robotics and training. Those are the basic lines. In tourism too.

P. What amounts would we talk about?

R. 151 projects for an amount of 35,400 million.

P. It is a great opportunity.

R. Europe had never put 70,000 million on the table in non-refundable funds and 70,000 million more in loans. Nobody ever thought that this would happen, and Spain is the state that will have the most funds. But we haven’t started. We are the country that is suffering the most from this pandemic. And be careful, let’s not make a plan E. Europe does not give you the money to leave in the short term, but to sow the changes of the country. We did not come out of the 2008 crisis only with money, we came out with reforms.

P. They have been very critical of the management of the direct aid package for companies.

R. All the communities have been very critical and made proposals that were not included. That is not co-governance.

P. Have they signed the agreement?

R. Yes. But we already anticipate that it will generate many, many problems.