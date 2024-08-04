A helicopter landed on July 5 on the shore of Lake Goter, one of the most remote lakes in the Andorran Pyrenees. On board were the biochemist Hannah Benistythe biologist Manel Niell and a team of journalists from EL PAÍS. The scientists’ mission is to reveal an invisible and unknown world under the water: its unique communities of microbes, sentinels of the effects of the climate crisis. The average temperature in Spain has increased by 1.3 degrees since 1960. In the Pyrenees, the increase has been 1.6 degrees, 23% more. Andorran Hannah Benisty, from the Center for Genomic Regulation from Barcelona, ​​leads the project PyriSentinelwhich will analyse 300 high mountain lakes. “We are going to make visible what is invisible,” he proclaims.

