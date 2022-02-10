United States.- Of the 49 Starlink satellites launched on February 3, at least 40 were destroyed by the passage of an intense geomagnetic storm, reported SpaceX.

Despite concerns about a collision with other satellites or Earth, SpaceX said the satellites shot down by the geomagnetic storm they will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere instead of entering the planet’s low orbit as intended, where they were to join the constellation of 2,000 Starlink satellites.

In a statement, Elon Musk’s company assured that the shooting down of the satellites represents a “zero risk of collision” with other satellites, they will also not impact the ground or cause damage due to the material with which they were built, which does not involve any heavy metal.

Read More: New Twitter Update Will Add “Dislike” Button

The 40 downed satellites were part of the 49 launched on February 3 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which were to join the Starlink constellation where there are more than 2,000 satellites whose function is to offer broadband internet to the entire planet. .

“Unfortunately, the satellites deployed on Thursday were affected by a geomagnetic storm on Friday,” SpaceX said.

According to the National Geographic Institute of Spain, geomagnetic storms are disturbances of the Earth’s magnetic field, they are produced by a sudden increase in the particles emitted in solar flares that reach the magnetosphereproducing alterations in the earth’s magnetic field.

“These storms cause atmospheric heating and atmospheric density at our low takeoff altitudes. In fact, onboard GPS suggests that the storm’s escalating speed and severity caused atmospheric drag to rise by up to 50% over previous launches,” SpaceX reported.

The aerospace company insisted that there is no risk of collision and that the satellites are destined to disintegrate as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere after failing to enter orbit, so debris is not expected either.

Read more: Venus will reach its maximum brightness during the early hours of February 9; the phenomenon will return until 2023

These statements were supported by the UK Space Agency, which stated that “virtually no risk” on Earth, according to its monitoring of SpaceX satellites.