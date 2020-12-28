Highlights: Wife killed her husband along with her lover.

Report of missing husband by himself after the murder.

Police arrested accused wife and lover.

Karauli In Karauli district of Rajasthan, a woman, along with her lover, killed her own husband. Revealing the murder, Karauli police arrested both the accused. According to the police, on December 25, a dead body was found near the culvert of Naraina village in Masalpur, which was identified as Bhairo Singh alias Banwari. The deceased’s brother lodged a murder FIR against the nominees, on which Karauli Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhwa formed a special team and the investigation began.

When the police team formed the police researched the case, the name of the deceased’s wife Hemlata and her lover Pintu Meena were revealed. It was this that made the deceased Banwari unconscious by giving him sleeping pills and injections and then murdered him by pressing his face with a cloth. In strict police interrogation, both confess their crime and confess to the murder.



After arresting the accused, a Bolero vehicle used in the incident has also been seized. On the other hand, after the murder, the wife of the deceased had herself appeared at the Kailadevi police station on December 25 and also filed a missing report of her husband.