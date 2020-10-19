Highlights: Estimates of a panel of experts made by the government, corona at least half the population by February 2021

According to panel member and IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agarwal, 30 percent of the country’s population is currently infected

The panel has also speculated that due to the large population of Corona, the pace of infection will stop by February.

By February next year in India at least half of the population may be infected with corona. That is, by then at least 65 crore Indians will have been infected with corona. We are not saying this nor any international organization. It is estimated by a panel of experts created by the Government of India. An important member of the panel gave information on Monday. However, the panel also says that the infection of such a large population will help in stopping the pace of the epidemic.

Reduction in new cases of infection since mid-September

So far, 75.5 lakh cases of corona infection have been confirmed in India. In this case, India is behind only America. However, the country has been witnessing a decline in cases of corona infection since mid-September. On an average, 61,390 cases are being reported daily for the last 1 months.

‘Currently around 30 percent of the country’s population is infected with corona’

Maninder Aggarwal, a member of the government panel and professor at IIT Kanupar, told the news agency Reuters, “Our mathematical model estimates that currently around 30 percent of the country’s population has been infected and by February the figure will reach 50 percent.”

According to the CERO survey, 14 percent of the population infected by September

The committee estimates that the extent of infection estimated in the sero survey conducted by the government may actually be much higher than the level of infection. According to the CERO survey, by September, about 14 percent of India’s population had been infected with corona. But according to the committee, this figure is around 30 percent.

‘Some problem possible due to sampling in sero survey’

Regarding the sero survey, Agarwal said that there may be some problems related to sampling. He said that in such a large population, it is very difficult to choose the ideal sample to conduct the survey and it may be that the perfect sample could not be taken in the survey.



The report of the panel was public on Sunday

Unlike the sero survey, this committee of virologists, scientists and other experts has reposed trust in the mathematical model. The committee’s report was made public on Sunday.

Prediction based on Mathematical Model

Agarwal said, “We have developed a new model that also correctly counts unreported cases so that we can divide infected people into two categories – reported cases and cases that have not been reported.”

‘If precautions are not taken in festive season, epidemic will spread further’

The committee has warned that if the precaution such as social distancing, wearing masks are not followed, the level of infection could reach even higher. Experts have warned that during the festive season like Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath, corona infection may increase further.