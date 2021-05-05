Resident Evil Village will be coming to consoles in a few days, so fans of the series are already excited to see how the story of Ethan winters.

The first reviews have already come to light through various sites, and although most are flattering the game, they agree that something changed.

Beyond the mechanics, it is evident that Resident Evil Village is less scary than RE7, and a producer of the game clarified the reason why it was designed this way.

Resident Evil Village won’t be so scary

In a recent interview with Axios Gaming, the producer Tsuyoshi kanda revealed that they lessened the scaryness of the game due to various gamers they complained about it in the previous game.

If you remember, Resident Evil 7 It kept you in constant stress and fear by feeling persecuted all the time, which the whole audience didn’t like, so they made some changes.

‘Part of the feedback we got on RE7 is that it was too scary. At a certain point it was what we were looking for, so it was a huge compliment to us. But at the same time, we were always looking to create something that anyone is comfortable playing with, so we lowered the tension curve (in RE Village) so that players weren’t in constant terror. ‘

This does not mean that the newest game in the series will be a walk in the park, as there are truly terrifying moments when taking a single step will give you chills.

The only thing they did is that you will only feel that feeling of tension in certain parts of Resident Evil Village, and not at all times as it happened with its predecessor.

This new title of Capcom It will arrive on consoles on May 7, although you may start watching video in the next few days.

