Highlights: Samajwadi Party (SP) announced the names of four candidates for the by-election

Syed Javed Abbas on Naugawa Sadat seat, Maharaj Singh Dhangar ticket for Tundla seat

Indrajit Kori from Ghatampur seat and Lucky Yadav from Malhani seat

Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of four candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to the statement issued by the SP, the party has nominated Syed Javed Abbas for the Naugawa Sadat seat. Apart from this, Maharaj Singh Dhangar has been given ticket for Tundla seat. Indrajit Kori from Ghatampur seat and Lucky Yadav from Malhani seat. The party has left the Bulandshahr seat for the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

It is worth mentioning that by-elections will be held on November 3 for the Naugawa Sadat Tundla Ghatampur Malhani Deoria Bulandshahar and Bangarmau assembly seats. The Naugawa Sadat seat of Amroha is vacant due to the death of Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan and Ghatampur seat minister Kamal Rani Varun. Apart from this, Bulandshahar and Deoria seats are also vacant due to the demise of BJP MLAs Virender Singh Sirohi and Janmejaya Singh respectively.

BJP won 6 out of seven seats

Malhani seat is vacant due to the demise of SP MLA Parasnath Yadav. The Tundla seat of Firozabad is vacant due to his resignation after BJP MLA SP Singh Baghel was elected as an MP. Bangarmau seat is vacant due to life imprisonment for BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won six of these seven seats.