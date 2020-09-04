Highlights: Election Commission said – Bihar Assembly elections will be held before November 29

Along with Bihar elections, there will be by-elections in 65 seats of the country: EC

The seats where the by-elections are held include one seat for Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats.

EC said- Announcement of dates of Bihar elections and by-elections at appropriate time

Patna

Despite the Corona Crisis, the Election Commission (Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Latest Update) has made it clear that the assembly elections in Bihar will be held on time. With this, the Election Commission has made a big announcement on Friday. It was said by the commission that along with the Bihar assembly elections, by-elections will be held in 65 seats in the country. These include one seat for the Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats on which the by-elections will be held.

Bihar elections to be held before November 29: EC

The Election Commission also said that the dates of Bihar assembly elections will be announced at the appropriate time. Also, the seats for the by-elections will be announced soon. The Election Commission also said that Bihar Assembly elections will be held before November 29. The Election Commission has informed about this on Friday.

Also read: Chirag Paswan’s slogan ‘Dharma nah jaat, kare sabki baat’, speculation starts in political corridor



By-elections will be held in 65 seats with Bihar election

Earlier, the Election Commission has released detailed guidelines regarding the Bihar assembly elections. In this, the Commission said that social distancing will have to be followed during the election process and action can be taken against those who do not do so. The EC has withdrawn the order to provide postal ballots to the 65-year-old due to opposition from opposition parties.

Bihar Elections 2020: Yashwant Sinha and Arun Sinha arrive in Begusarai on ‘Bihar Badalo Yatra’, a new alliance of 16 parties formed for the election

These guidelines will have to be taken care of in elections

According to EC guidelines regarding Bihar elections, there will be an online nomination. The bail amount can also be deposited online. However, there will also be an option to enroll physically. But for this only 2 people will be able to go together. Can carry a maximum of two cars together. A maximum of five people will be allowed from door to door in the public relations campaign. Along with this, social distancing will have to be taken care of for public rally. Information about how many people will come will also be pre-decided.