S.Even before the election results for Hartlepool were announced on Friday morning, the Labor Party’s public relations department had an explanation ready: Keir Starmer, chairman for 13 months, would not have had the time to realign the party and free it from the shadow of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn . In addition, the corona pandemic made business difficult for him. The reactions to the historic defeat then showed that this will not be enough to appease the party. Some Labor politicians, especially those on the fringes of the party, expressed themselves “shocked” and in some cases asked the question of leadership.

The result of the by-election for the British Parliament was the first to arrive the day after “Super Thursday”. But the results of the local and regional elections, which are expected by the end of the weekend, are also unlikely to provide much light for the largest opposition party. Some Labor mayors in metropolitan areas such as London, Manchester or Bristol can expect a confirmation in office, and the party may also strengthen its weak position in Scotland by a few seats. But in many municipalities, Labor power threatens to continue to decline. The first results, especially in northern and central England, clearly indicated this.

Who is responsible for the result?

In the parliamentary elections of 2019, which the party still contested with Corbyn, it had its weakest result since 1935. The by-election in the former Labor stronghold Hartlepool now shows that the worst has not yet been reached. The low profile and locally unknown Tory candidate Jill Mortimer not only took the constituency from the Labor Party, which had been unbeaten since 1964 – she captured it with an overwhelming majority. The shock may be measured by whoever imagines that a CDU candidate in Duisburg or Oberhausen would receive almost twice as many votes as the SPD mandate holder.

In the morning, prominent representatives of the wing of the Labor Party spoke up. Diane Abbott, one of the closest companions of the former party leader, declared it “impossible to hold Jeremy Corbyn responsible for this result”. Rather, the incumbent chairman had to “think again about his strategy”. John McDonnell, whom Corbyn once wanted to make Chancellor of the Exchequer, accused Starmer of having sent the Labor candidate for Hartlepool “almost naked” and “politically free” into a hopeless race. While the left wing is pushing the chairman back to radical programs, the right wing wants the opposite.

Peter Mandelson, once Tony Blair’s secret weapon and longtime MP for Hartlepool, held not only Corbyn liable for the party’s dire situation, but for the entire period since the Blair era. In a BBC radio interview, he looked back on the period since 1979 and listed the election results: “Lost, lost, lost, lost, Blair, Blair, Blair, lost, lost, lost, lost.” The party must learn from this, and even if Mandelson did not carry out the thought, it was clear what he meant: back to the center of society – with a candidate who inspires people.

Starmer, a trained lawyer, has a hard time attracting the public. His wooden appearance never made him come up in the popularity polls. The party has not benefited from the change in leadership either and is still 14 to 17 percentage points below the Tories’ mark. The Labor Party is no longer as polarizing as it was under Corbyn, but it also appears indecisive and pale. In Hartlepool, Starmer could not even benefit from the traditional protest effect, according to which the citizens usually punish the ruling party in by-elections.

Many asked on Friday what Starmer actually stood for – and some, for how long: “We all like Keir, but the verdict of the people is the verdict of the people,” said Lord Andrew Adonis, a former Blair minister, and then became more clearly: “The public is not convinced that Labor has the leadership, the political strategy, or even the energy and momentum to deliver.”