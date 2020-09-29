The Election Commission has announced the dates for the by-elections to be held in one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats. After voting on November 3 and 7, the results will be announced on November 10. Voting date has been fixed for November 3 for assembly by-elections to be held in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, etc. While voting will be held on November 7 for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur. At the same time, the Election Commission will not hold the by-elections in seven assembly seats in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal for the time being. The Commission has given the reason behind this that the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of these states had said some problems in conducting the elections. Know here, which assembly and Lok Sabha seats are to be held in which state?

Assembly by-elections to be held on 56 seats

Madhya Pradesh: Polling is going to be held in 28 assembly seats in the state. These seats are vacant after the resignation of Congress MLAs and the demise of some MLAs after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP in March. These seats – Jaura, Sumavali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Agar-Malwa, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Mehgaon, Mandhata and Biaora, Gohad, Dabra, Bhander, Mungavali, Surkhi, Sanchi, Hatpipalya, Suwasra, Anuppur, Sanwar, Badnawar, Jaura, Nepanagar, Malhara, Karera, Pohri, Bamori, Ashoknagar.

Uttar Pradesh: By-elections have been announced in seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the by-elections in the state will take place on 3 November. The assembly seats which are going to be by-elections include the seats of Naugawa Sadat, Bulandshahar, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Malhani.

Gujarat: By-elections have been announced on eight seats in the state. According to the Election Commission, the seats where the by-elections will be held include – Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhra, Karjan, Dangs, Kaprada.

Jharkhand: The state has two seats, which will be held this time. The names of these two seats are Dumka and Bermo.

Chhattisgarh: By-elections will be held on the Marwahi seat of the state.

Haryana Dates have been announced for the by-elections in K Baroda assembly seats.

Karnataka: The by-election dates have been announced for the two assembly seats in the state. These two seats include Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Manipur The by-elections will be held in Lilong, Wangjing Thantha, Nagaland’s southern Angami, Pungaro Kiffire, Balasore in Odisha, Tiratol and Dubbak seats in Telangana. Apart from this, Lok Sabha elections will also be held on the seat of Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.