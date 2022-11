How did you feel about this matter?

The presidents of Iran and Russia, Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin, meet in Turkmenistan in June this year | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Russian Presidency

Russia passed 140 million euros in cash and Western ammunition to Iran in August in exchange for dozens of drones to be used in the invasion of Ukraine, British broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday.

A Russian military plane carried anti-tank missiles of the British NLAW model and the American Javelin model, as well as an American Stinger anti-aircraft missile to an airport in Tehran on Aug. 20, a source told Sky News on condition of anonymity.

The weapons were part of a shipment of military equipment sent by the UK and US to the Ukrainian army that “fell into Russian hands”, according to the source.

With these missiles, Tehran can study the designs and “reverse engineer” them to copy them, the British network said.

In exchange, Iran delivered 160 unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia, including 100 Shahed-136 drones, according to the source consulted by the channel, who claims that Moscow and Tehran reached a new agreement in recent days to supply more drones. for 200 million euros.

The Iranian government denies that it is militarily supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine, although its foreign minister admitted this week that the country had supplied drones to Moscow “months before” the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his army shot down “at least ten Iranian aircraft every day”, and Ukrainian military intelligence reported that components of some of the downed aircraft suggested they were manufactured when the Russian invasion had already begun.