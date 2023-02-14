Driving faster with an electric car to increase the range, sounds like giving children sugar to calm them down. But apparently there are cases where a little more pace contributes to a longer range. This is shown by an analysis of 2.8 million trips with electric sedans and vans. And before you jump to a conclusion yourself: it’s not about the battery temperature.

The biggest enemy of range is air resistance. The faster you drive with an electric car, the less far you normally get. But also: the faster you drive, the faster you will reach your destination. If the journey is shorter, the heating or air conditioning in the cabin will be on for less time. And that’s exactly the point, according to the Geotab researchers.

Drive a little faster at 0 degrees for more range

Let’s take a look at the 0 degrees, not very unthinkable for the Netherlands. At a speed of 25 km/h, the sedan travels 341 kilometers, according to the study. At 60 km/h that is 427 kilometers. If you go even faster, the range will decrease again. At 80 it is 409 kilometers. These are average numbers, by the way. For your electric car, the tipping point will be slightly different.

At -20 you have to drive the fastest

The most extreme example is a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius. If you then drive an average of 50 km/h, you get 330 kilometers of action radius. If you increase the average pace to 80 km/h, you suddenly reach 350 kilometers. If you maintain an average speed of 25 km/h, you will save 235 kilometers. Above 80, the range decreases again.

Even in the summer you should not drive too slowly

Not only in winter you have to keep up the pace. In the summer at temperatures where the air conditioning is turned on, the effect is the same. At outside temperatures of 30 degrees, the car drives the furthest at just under 50 km/h – even 10 percent further than speeds of 25 km/h.

Just for fun, take a look in the on-board computer what your average speed is for a ride. You stop for a street to the right or a traffic light and then you will see that an average speed of 50 km / h is very difficult to achieve for short trips.

Buses need to slow down

Electric vans are less aerodynamic than sedans. If you drive faster with these vehicles, they are more affected by the wind. At -20 the best speed is 65 km/h. According to the research, at 0 degrees, the optimum speed is just under 50 km/h. The more aerodynamic the car, the faster you can drive to optimize the range.

At what temperature should you drive slowly?

At an outside temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, motorists are noticeably wearing the fewest consumers. With an average speed of 24 km/h, the electric sedan will go the furthest. But what should you do with this information? After all, you cannot drive too fast everywhere to increase the average speed and increase the range.

The conclusion is actually: don’t linger too long and keep your ride as short as possible. Don’t drive too fast, just drive a little bit. Anticipate well so that you can get to the final destination smoothly and quickly, and also link up well with traffic lights, for example.