Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Tour, the most prominent global event in cycling, has contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in organizing major tournaments in the world, and as a civilized, sporting and tourist destination that attracts events and elite athletes from various continents of the world. And the increase in the number of practitioners of this sport in the country, especially since the numbers doubled in record since the start of the circumambulation at the level of amateurs and professionals and the number of clubs and community teams increased, which reached 12 teams in the various emirates of the country.

There has been a significant increase in the organization of community events and cycling events in most of the emirates of the country, and these events were characterized by record participation, as the number of participants in 4 races held in one day in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah reached 1,600 riders, and this is a record number that confirms that The numbers of those practicing this sport are close to 15,000.

Thanks to the care that this sport receives from the support of the wise leadership, and the establishment of such a forum that brings together the elite stars of the game in the world, and there are an estimated number of clubs and teams in the country, they are keen to work and participate in tournaments to develop and refine Emirati talents, reaching the world, within The event through a number of committees, and by participating in the world races that are held in different continents.

The circumambulation also contributed to attracting government institutions and private companies to sponsor the global event, and even sponsoring community teams and their activities that are held throughout the year, which contributes to the refinement of talent and pushing them towards professionalism.

In turn, Abdullah Sweidan, the international lecturer and technical director of the national cycling teams, explained that the Emirates Tour is a huge sporting event that brings tremendous gains to the country at all levels, especially as it is the first event in the Middle East and the first in the calendar of the International Cycling Federation, and a global station that brings together the elite of international teams and stars of the game And he said: “If we look at the event from a comprehensive perspective, it brings great benefits to the UAE, which enjoys the confidence of the world and the International Federation, and other things that achieve a great positive impact, especially on the spread and development of the game and the community events that are organized throughout the year thanks to the continuing organization of an event with the value and prestige of the Tawaf. UAE”.

He added: The circumambulation has become one of the sporting events that everyone awaits annually, thanks to which the game has spread among members of the community, citizens and residents, and attention to its technical, aesthetic and administrative aspects, and there has become community teams on the decision of international teams, most of them amateurs, and reached 12 teams in the country such as Al Wathba, Rabdan and Al Dhafra. Al-Ain in Abu Dhabi, Turk and Jumeirah in Dubai and Al-Yassi in Sharjah, they are keen to apply what they saw during the circumambulation of global teams in local races, in addition to attracting large numbers of participants, as the number reached 150 participants in the local league race and this is one of the positive effects of circling .

He continued: There has been a large and rapid increase in the percentage of cycling practitioners in the last two years, revealing the participation of 1600 male and female athletes in 4 local races held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in a day, considering that this is a record that confirms the growing numbers in the numbers of practitioners.

Suwaidan emphasized that the continuation of organizing the global circumnavigation of the “WWT” category, which is the first in the Middle East and the first in the calendar of the International Federation as a very important international station for teams and riders, is a great success for the Emirates that surpassed great and large countries. He said: The global circumambulation attracts attention and is a station. An important global one because it collects 3 shortcuts in 7 days, which are final speed, climbing heights and race against the clock, in addition to its importance in the classification and its points are doubled in comparison to other races that are lower in classification.