His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (44) of 2024, promoting Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, and appointing him as Director General of the Dubai Land Department. This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.