His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (42) of 2024, promoting Professor Dr. Abdullah Saif Ali Al Sabousi and appointing him as Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council..

This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette..